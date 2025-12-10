Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jaws

Jaws 50th Anniversary Arrives at Iron Studios with Steven Spielberg

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues including Steven Spielberg & Jaws 50th Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Jaws' 50th anniversary with Iron Studios' detailed Steven Spielberg & shark collectible statue

The 1/10 scale deluxe statue captures the iconic animatronic shark “Bruce” in stunning mechanical detail

Perfect for movie lovers, this Jaws anniversary statue is priced at $499.99 and ships in October 2026

Iron Studios' collectibles are known for high fidelity, inspired by original movie references and concept art

The Jaws animatronic, famously nicknamed "Bruce" by the film crew, was the mechanical shark created for Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster film Jaws. Designed by special effects artist Bob Mattey, Bruce was a full-size animatronic that was built to bring Peter Benchley's terrifying great white shark to life. Three versions of the shark were constructed: two for side-profile shots and one for facing the camera. Each was built over a steel frame with pneumatic and hydraulic systems controlling the mouth, body movement, and lunging actions. Iron Studios is now bringing Bruce to life with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

Coming in at 10.5" tall and 22.8" long, this deluxe statue features Bruce and Steven Spielberg together, with the shark's mechanical elements beautifully captured. A great deal of detail was invested in this impressive tribute, and it is incredible to see the inner workings of the shark that revolutionized cinema. Whether you are a fan of Jaws or Steven Spielberg, this is a remarkable collection to add to your movie collection, and pre-orders are already live. The Iron Studios 50th Anniversary Jaws 50th Anniversary statue can be found on the Iron Online Store for a mighty $499.99 and is set to release in October 2026.

Iron Studios – Steven Spielberg & Jaws 50th Anniversary

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

