Flash Thompson Arrives with Hot Toys 1/6 Marvel Comics Agent Venom

A new Marvel Comics 1/6th Scale figure is on the way from Hot Toys as they debut the arrival of Agent Venom

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils Agent Venom 1/6 scale figure from Marvel Comics

Flash Thompson becomes Agent Venom to carry on Spider-Man's legacy

Figure includes weapons, tendrils, interchangeable eyes, and hands

Pre-order available on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, release in June 2026

Agent Venom is another version of Venom that is in Marvel Comics, who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #654.1. This incarnation of the infamous symbiote is Flash Thompson, the former high school bully of Peter Parker. After high school, he joined the Army, becoming a soldier and war hero, but sadly, he lost his legs in battle. This set him on an interesting path but would ultimately lead him to a new government experiment with the Venom symbiote. Gaining his legs back through the use of the symbiote, Flash was ready to be just like his hero, Spider-Man, and use the symbiote for good. Hot Toys now brings this hero to life with a brand new 1/6 scale Marvel Comics figure.

Coming in at 12.5" tall and featuring 30 points of articulation, Agent Venom is featured in his signature look right from the comic. He will come with two interchangeable eyes, a variety of hands, webbing, and some wicked tendrils. Four guns are also included that can be held by them, too, with a sniper rifle, rifle, two pistols, two submachine guns, and a symbiote blade. Pre-orders are already live for the Marvel Comics Agent Venom 1/6 scale figure on Sideshow Collectibles for $280 with a June 2026 release date.

Marvel Comics 1/6th Scale Agent Venom Collectible Figure

"Flash Thompson grows up to join the army but loses his legs in combat. Bonding with the Venom symbiote allows him to walk again while in the suit, and he also becomes Agent Venom for the government. Possessing powers similar to Spider-Man's, he gains superhuman abilities and the ability to generate webbing."

"Meticulously crafted based on Marvel Comics, the Agent Venom figure features a newly crafted head sculpt with interchangeable eye pieces, a specialized body that naturally portrays Agent Venom's muscular physique, a symbiotic armor with spikes showcasing a military theme, an interchangeable symbiotic blade forearm, four tendrils with interchangeable symbiotic accessories attachable to figure's back, two strings of webbing accessories, a series of firearms including sniper rifle, machine gun, submachine guns, pistols, and lastly a specially designed figure base with the character's name."

