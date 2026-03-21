Change Up the Mold with the New Nothing Phone (4a) & 4a Pro

Nothing phones, made by Nothing, are generally more popular overseas than in the United States. They have their strongest presence in parts of Europe, where they are easier to buy and more heavily marketed. In the United States, they are less common because they aren't widely sold through major carriers and don't get as much advertising as Apple or Samsung. As a result, Nothing's small, niche style has caught the eye of many tech collectors, helping it grow quickly and gain attention for its unique and fun design. Thanks to our friends at Nothing, we were able to get a hands-on look at both the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro models.

The Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro are stylish and advanced smartphones that stand out thanks to their unique transparent design and fun LED lighting features. Both phones run a clean, easy-to-use version of Android, making them a great choice for fans of previous Samsung devices. Tech fans can even run Nothing's own software, Nothing OS, if they want to take a break or go for a more conventional style altogether. Both devices are beautifully crafted and offer something special, allowing users to choose the design and model that best suits their needs.

The Phone (4a) is the more affordable option and handles daily tasks smoothly. It has a bright screen, good battery life, and a reliable camera for casual photos. It's a solid pick for families who want something dependable without spending too much. However, the Phone (4a) Pro steps things up with a faster processor, a slightly bigger and smoother display, and a more advanced camera system, especially for zooming in on distant subjects. The added Glyph Features also include a unique customization option that can be applied outside the added presets.

Since these phones are not strictly focused on the US market, some odd issues have occurred during our preview. One specific issue was that certain apps, like eBay and Pandora, may not work properly or experience compatibility issues, which is frustrating. Photo editing is lacking, making it slightly more difficult on the Nothing phones. As a previous Google Pixel user, the editing on the Nothing phones could use some work. In addition, the tap-to-pay feature does not work as intended, which can be quite inconvenient for consumers who rely on it.

In the end, the Nothing Phone (4a) and 4a Pro stand out as stylish, modern phones that bring something truly fun and different to the market. The standard 4a is the safer, more reliable choice for everyday use, while the Pro model adds extra power, a better display, a new glyph feature, and a wicked camera. Choosing between them comes down to whether you prefer dependable simplicity or a more advanced option, and you can decide on the Nothing site right now.