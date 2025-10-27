Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Jedi Master Dooku from Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Comes to Hasbro

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Star Wars: The Black Series

Dooku's figure is based on his animated appearance from the 2022 series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

The Black Series Dooku features a fabric cape, two heads, blue lightsaber, and swappable motion blades.

Pre-orders launch October 28 on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an official release set for Spring 2026.

Hasbro was at MCM London this past weekend, and they are surely one with the Force as they debuted some spectacular new releases. Some brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way, including Dooku from Tales of the Jedi. In this 2022 animated mini-series, Jedi Master Count Dooku's story explores his gradual fall from grace and disillusionment with the Jedi Order. He was once a respected and wise member of the Jedi Council, but continues to grow increasingly more frustrated with the Republic's corruption and the Jedi Order's complacency. He believes that the Jedi should be guided by the living Force rather than ongoing political obligations, leading to his fall to the Dark Side.

Jedi Maser Dooku is now coming to life with a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figure that captures two versions of the fallen Jedi. He is featured in his Jedi Outfit with a fabric cape and will have two heads, his blue lightsaber, and, at long last, swappable lightsaber blades, allowing for new motion effects. Pre-orders for the new Jedi Master Dooku from Tales of the Jedi are set to arrive on October 28 at 1 PM EST for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a Spring 2026 release.

Jedi Master Dooku – Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Jedi Master Dooku character from Tales of the Jedi, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

