John Hammond Has Arrived at Mattel's Jurassic Park Hammond Collection

The man himself, Dr. John Hammond has finally arrived at Mattel for their Jurassic Park Hammond Collection. The Hammond Collection gives every Jurassic Park fan dinosaur collectibles they have been wanting since they were kids. Both dino and humans from the beloved franchise have come to life, and now Dr. John Hammond comes to the line. The owner of the Park will come with a swappable head with no hat, his signature cane, swappable hands, as well as an ice cream bucket to capture a very specific scene from the film. These figures are highly articulated, is packed with detail, and everyone will need a John Hammond for their Hammond Collection. Pre-orders are already live right here for $16.99 and he is set to arrive in July 2023.

"The Hammond Collection of human and dinosaur figures sets a new quality standard for as it celebrates the Jurassic World franchise. This 3.75 inch scale collector figure of Dr. John Hammond from original Jurassic Park movie has movie-authentic design and 16 points of articulation and ready to star in a spectacular display. Makes a great gift for Jurassic World fans and collectors ages 8 years and older. Colors, dimensions and decorations may vary."