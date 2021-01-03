New Hyperreal The Joker Statue Coming From JND Studios

Watch out, Batman, there is a new Joker statue joining the market as JND Studios unveil their newest masterpiece. The 26" hyperreal statue features a 1/3 scale full body sculpt of Heath Ledger's iconic Joker role from The Dark Knight. Kojun, art director and JND Studios co-founder, designed this amazing statue. The Joker will feature glass eyes, fabric tailored outfits, and rooted hair that brings the statue to life. He will be placed on a Gotham street base and will come with two pairs of interchangeable hands. These swappable hands will allow collectors to dimply their Joker with a sub-machine or a switchblade knife. This is one The Dark Knight collectible that will really take any Batman fan's collection to new levels.

Heath Ledger Joker has been getting a massive amount of statue releases lately. Each one brings this iconic portrayal to life and will be an excellent addition to your collection. JND Studios really put a lot of time and effort into bringing this statue to life. The Hyperreal The Dark Knight Joker Statue from JND Studios is no cheap collectible as it is priced at $2,499. He is set to rleasein the fourth quarter of 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here.

"From JND Studios comes a wonderfully crafted Hyperreal statue of The Joker in 1/3 scale. Designed by none other than art director and JND Studios co-founder himself, Kojun. This statue stands 26 inches tall and features glass eyes, rooted hair, and exquisite detail making this iconic villain come to life."

Features

26 inches (66.04cm)

Made of silicone, plastic, and glass

Rooted hair

Based on "The Dark Knight" movie

Limited edition to 888 pieces worldwide

Contents

The Joker statue

5 Interchangeable hands

Specially designed base