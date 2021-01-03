New Hyperreal The Joker Statue Coming From JND Studios

Watch out, Batman, there is a new Joker statue joining the market as JND Studios unveil their newest masterpiece. The 26" hyperreal statue features a 1/3 scale full body sculpt of Heath Ledger's iconic Joker role from The Dark Knight. Kojun, art director and JND Studios co-founder, designed this amazing statue. The Joker will feature glass eyes, fabric tailored outfits, and rooted hair that brings the statue to life. He will be placed on a Gotham street base and will come with two pairs of interchangeable hands. These swappable hands will allow collectors to dimply their Joker with a sub-machine or a switchblade knife. This is one The Dark Knight collectible that will really take any Batman fan's collection to new levels.
Heath Ledger Joker has been getting a massive amount of statue releases lately. Each one brings this iconic portrayal to life and will be an excellent addition to your collection. JND Studios really put a lot of time and effort into bringing this statue to life. The Hyperreal The Dark Knight Joker Statue from JND Studios is no cheap collectible as it is priced at $2,499. He is set to rleasein the fourth quarter of 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here.
"From JND Studios comes a wonderfully crafted Hyperreal statue of The Joker in 1/3 scale. Designed by none other than art director and JND Studios co-founder himself, Kojun. This statue stands 26 inches tall and features glass eyes, rooted hair, and exquisite detail making this iconic villain come to life."
Features
- 26 inches (66.04cm)
- Made of silicone, plastic, and glass
- Rooted hair
- Based on "The Dark Knight" movie
- Limited edition to 888 pieces worldwide
Contents
- The Joker statue
- 5 Interchangeable hands
- Specially designed base