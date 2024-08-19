Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Chase DC Comics Figures Revealed for McFarlane's DC Multiverse

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures

McFarlane Toys has really been expanding its DC Comics DC Multiverse line with their Chase Platinum Edition release. Platinum Edition figures are pretty much a special edition rarity that varies from set to set. Usually, these Platinum Edition figures are a 1:6 set, meaning that if you get a box of 6 figures, one of them is a chase, but not always. These keep some figures rarer than there and allow McFarlane Toys to keep the toy hunt alive. Platinum started out as just bronze decos, which moved onto Artist Proof editions and now something even better. From classic costumes and different deco to entirely new figures and everything in between, these Platinum Edition figures are a treat for any DC Comics collector.

Even the new Collector's Edition release features alternate looks for The Dark Knight Returns Batman and Huntress. Batman gets a darker deco and will not feature the battle-damaged deco but a clean bat suit. Huntress, on the other hand, gets a more traditional DC Comics Bird of Prey costume with new, brighter deco. Both figures are set to arrive in September 2024. They can be pre-ordered online at most retailers right now for $29.99. May the odds be in your favor.

New Platinum Edition DC Comics Figures from McFarlane

"This masterpiece of comics storytelling brings to life a dark world…and an even darker man. Frank Miller completely reinvents the legend of Batman in his saga of a near-future Gotham City gone to rot, ten years after the Dark Knight's retirement."

"A crossbow-wielding urban warrior and a core member of the Birds of Prey, the Huntress takes aim against crime in the dark heart of the city. Caught in a struggle between her rage and her role as a superhero, Huntress has come to represent the darker shades of gray in Gotham."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures.

