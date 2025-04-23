Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Juice Up with McFarlane Toys New Animated Batman Bane Figure

The DC Universe is getting animated once again as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Batman: The Animated Series figures

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' new Bane figure from Batman: The Animated Series hitting Target stores.

Explore Bane's animated design, enhanced by the fearsome Venom strength-enhancing drug.

Collect the new wave featuring Bane, Poison Ivy, Phantasm, and H.A.R.D.A.C.

Don't miss the accessories: swappable hands, a dumbbell, and a Bruce Wayne build-a-piece.

Bane's debut in Batman: The Animated Series came in the episode titled "Bane." Unlike his comic origin in DC Comics' Knightfall, the animated version retained his fearsome physicality but changed up his backstory. Hired by Rupert Thorne to take down Batman, Bane uses a strength-enhancing drug known as Venom to make him an unstoppable force. Bane's brute strength, discipline, and deadly focus surely make him a terrifying opponent for the Caped Crusader to come across. McFarlane Toys is now juicing up as their latest Batman: The Animated Series figure wave is finally arriving in Target Stores.

This set will build Bruce Wayne, with Bane being one of those new figures featuring his popular animated design. It is time to bulk up for this release that shows the wrestler mercenary right off the TV screen with a variety of swappable hands and a dumbbell accessory. This figure is essentially a rerelease for the DC Collectibles era, but with a new cel-shaded deco, it will surely be a fun addition for fans who need one. Animated Bane is already hitting Target Stores for $29.99 with Poison Ivy, Phantasm, and H.A.R.D.A.C. also releasing beside him.

Batman: The Animated Series Build-A Bruce – Bane

"Immerse yourself in the story of Bane, a man who endured years of captivity, using his time to sharpen his intellect and strengthen his resolve through the pages of countless books. Empowered by Venom, Bane shattered the chains of his imprisonment and set his sights on Gotham City, driven by a singular ambition: to break the Bat."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure

Designed with articulation for posing and play

BANE™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 6 extra hands, dumbbell and BRUCE WAYNE™ build-a piece

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

