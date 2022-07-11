Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom D-Stage T-Rex Comes to Beast Kingdom

The King of the Lizards has arrived once again as Beast Kingdom debuts a new set of Jurassic World D-Stage statues. This time were are getting a new collectible for the sequel film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom featuring the Mighty T-Rex. The dino island has gained an erupting volcano and Beast Kingdom captures all the destructive action in one 6" tall statue. The statue showcases a roaring T-Rex with erupting volcano in the distance and a crushed Gyrosphere at this feet. The lush green is featured here as well with nice detailed showcased on each element of the statue. Beast Kingdom did take it one step further with the volcano having LED function bringing the fear factor to life. The Diorama Stage 122 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-T-Rex statue is priced at $44.99. The king is set to arrive in July 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The D-Stage, 'Staging Your Dream' collection from Beast Kingdom is ready to roar its way onto a desk near you with the release of the Jurassic World collection of dioramas! Ever since the first Jurassic Park movie from the 90s introduced cinema goers to realistic depictions of dinosaurs, fans have enjoyed exciting stories of survival unlike any other! Now with the final installment in the series ready to smash into your local cinema, Beast Kingdom is ready to celebrate with fans the awesome series that has defined a generation. So strap on your backpacks and start the journey with the release of two dinosaur dioramas from the latest movie!"

"Diorama Stage-122-Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-T-Rex – A dinosaur that needs little introduction! One of the scariest and most ferocious creatures that has ever walked this planet, the T-Rex, is also a famous staple from both the old films and the Jurassic World trilogy! Here he is seen paired with a classic ancient scene, including an erupting volcano and lush forests! Can you spot an important link to the movies at his feet?"