Justice League Darkseid with Throne Set Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as brand new set of figures are on the way including Darkseid and his Throne

Article Summary Darkseid arrives as a Walmart Exclusive MegaFig with a throne and flaming backdrop from McFarlane Toys.

The figure is inspired by Zack Snyder's Justice League, showcasing Darkseid as the ultimate villain.

Features Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts for dynamic posing and play, enhancing collector value.

Comes with a collectible art card featuring a character profile and biography for fans of the DC Multiverse.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Darkseid is the powerful ruler of Apokolips and the ultimate big bad of the film. He seeks to conquer the universe by finding the Anti-Life Equation, a formula that grants total control over all sentient beings. Thousands of years ago, Darkseid attempted to conquer Earth, but an alliance of gods, Amazons, Atlanteans, and humans held him back. Now, he returns by sending his lieutenant, Steppenwolf, to retrieve the Mother Boxes, powerful cosmic artifacts that can reshape worlds. The fury of Darkseid can not be contained, and now McFarlane Toys brings him to life with a new Walmart Exclusive Gold Label DC Multiverse MegaFig. Unlike previous releases, this live-action version of the New God features a throne with a flaming backdrop and a weapon. The Zack Snyder'S Justice League DC Multiverse Gold Label MegaFIg Darkseid is priced at $49.99 and will be only offered from Walmart.

DC Multiverse Gold Label Justice League Darkseid with Throne

"Zack Snyder's exclusive director's cut finds Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash protecting the planet from the dreadful intentions of Steppenwolf and Darkseid. The ultimate oppressor, Darkseid lords over the nightmare planet Apokolips, ruling through force and intimidation. One of the most powerful characters in DC Comics, the evil despot can shoot deadly rays from his eyes known as Omega Beams. Seeking to eliminate all free will from the universe, Darkseid has conquered a multitude of worlds, with his sights now set on Earth."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

DARKSEID™ is featured in ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE. Incredibly detailed mega figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™.

Also includes collectible art card with character profile image on front and biography on back.

