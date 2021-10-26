Kill La Kill Ryuko Mataoi Joins Good Smile Company's Pop-Up Parade

Good Smile Company has put up pre-orders for their newest Pop-Up Parade statue with the announcement of Kill la Kill joining the statue series. For those unaware of the hit anime series, it follows a schoolgirl known as Ryuko Matoi, who is on the hunt for her father's killer. This search leads her to the school known as Honnouji Academy that features some very odd rules and an even stranger Student Council. Kill la Kill Ryuko, and other classmates obtain what can only be considered as martial arts superpowers from their school uniforms which only level up depending on what uniform you have on.

Good Smile Company captures the passion and power of Myuko with their newest highly detailed Pop-Up Parade statue. Standing roughly 6" tall, this statue shows off all the animation as well as the half of the scissor blade seen in the anime. The Pop-Up Parade Kill la Kill statue will be priced at $38.99 and is set to release in May 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and they will stay open until November 24, 2021, so be sure to get her while you can. I hope we can see more characters arrive from Kill la Kill in the future, giving us more companion pieces to go with Ryuko.

"Putting on a Kamui means becoming one with you! Isn't that right, Senketsu?" POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "KILL la KILL" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the main character Ryuko Matoi posed holding her Scissor Blade.