King Conan Claims His Throne with New Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure

The power of Conan has returned to Mezco Toyz as he claims his crown as King with their latest One:12 Collective figure

It is time to return to the Hyborian Age as the ruler of the kingdom of Aquiloni has come to Mezco Toyz. King Conan has arrived and is sitting on his throne, this time with an impressive new One:12 Collective release. The barbarian turned king is packed with some impressive accessories and swappable parts. Up first are two cloaks as well as removable chest armor, three different heads, and a variety of swappable heads. As for weapons, Mezco has included a sword and shield, axe, hammer, and a torch that will help with all his conquests. Mezco Toyz Conan figures have been nothing less than spectacular, and this one is no different. Collectors will be able to snag up this beauty for $100 with a July 2024 release date, and pre-orders are live here.

King Conan One:12 Collective Arrives at Mezco Toyz

"Ascending to become the mighty ruler of Aquilonia, King Conan joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective King Conan features a wide range of head portraits, weapons, and clothing options based on Robert E. Howard's legendary character. The new King boasts a removable wardrobe consisting of a cloak with a faux fur lined collar, a cape adorned with lion head clasps, chest armor, a chainmail skirt, and forearm gauntlets."

"King Conan is fully equipped to protect his kingdom with a formidable assortment of weapons including a bastard sword with a sheath, battle axe, war hammer, and a shield. To add a dynamic touch to the emperor, he can also wield a torch with a removable fire FX. Motivated by his own survival, power, and enrichment, Conan has seized the crown from the tyrannical king of Aquilonia, the most powerful kingdom of the Hyborian Age, and taken his rightful place on throne."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE KING CONAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits with different hair

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME (REMOVABLE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED):

Fortified chest armor

Chest harness

Armored Belt

Forearm gauntlets (non-removable)

Cloak with faux fur lined collar

Cape with lion head clasps

Chainmail skirt

Mid-calf boots (non-removable)

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) battle axe

One (1) shield

One (1) war hammer

One (1) bastard sword with sheath

One (1) torch

One (1) removable torch fire FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective King Conan figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.

