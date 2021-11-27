King of Fighters 98' Orochi Figure Arrives from Storm Collectibles

Storm Collectibles is back with another impressive figure from the SNK video game King of Fighters. This Japanese fighting game focused on tournaments where fighters from a variety of SNK games unite. In The King of Fighters '97, Orochi was the main antagonist and final boss, and now he comes to life with Storm Collectibles. For collectors who are curious, Orochi is a different interpretation of the mystical and mythical eight-headed serpent, Yamata no Orochi. This unique King of Fighters version tales the tale of how three sacred treasures of Japan locked him way over 1,800 years ago. After his release, he is a deadly threat and this version of Orochi comes to us powered up from The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match.

This boss villain is ready to level up your collection and add a truly powerful being to your hands. King of Fighters Orochi will be highly detailed from his 98' game appearance and will come with swappable parts and power effects. His Blue Flame power comes to life with a blue display base with a posing rod that is only enhanced by the blue flame. His Arms Special Effect showcases King of Fighter Orochi's power and will be a necessary addition for fans of the series. Priced at $110, the King of the Fighter 98' Ultimate Match Orochi is up for pre-order right here with a Q2 2022 release.

"OROCHI – THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH – An absolute existence that reigns at the top as the head of the Orochi's clan. The mental energy collected by Orochi Hakkesshu has been revived in this world through the body of Chris. A super-living body that can use the power of darkness, divine being who calls itself "Gaia's Will"."

Features:

4 Pairs of Interchanging Hands

The Arms Special Effect

The Blue Flame Special Effect

Blue Figure Stand