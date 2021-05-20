Kingdom Hearts III Kairi Joins the Good Smile Nendoroid Team

Good Smile Company returns us to Kingdom Hearts, as they announce their newest Nendoroid figure from the franchise. Kairi is here and ready to join her Sora and Riku as she finds out she not only a Princess of Heart but a Keyblade wielder. This version of Kairi comes from the latest big console game with Kingdom Hearts III, with her appearance faithfully recreated in Nendoroid form. She will come with three face plates, allowing collectors to display her with combat, smiling, or standard expression. As for accessories, she will come with paopu fruit, sea salt ice cream, and her unique keyblade Destiny's Embrace.

One unique thing about the Kingdom Hearts III Kiari is that she will also come with two other parts for Good Smile Company Kingdom Hearts Nendoroid figures. Axel and Sora will get unique hand parts that can create memorable scenes starch from the game. Nendoroid Kairi is priced at $61.99, set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Pre-order will stay open until June 30, 2021, so be sure to secure one for your collection before it is too late. Kingdom Hearts, give me your strength!

"Let me keep you safe. – From "Kingdom Hearts III" comes a Nendoroid of Kairi! She comes with three face plates, including a standard expression, a determined combat expression, and a gentle smiling expression. Optional parts include Kairi's Keyblade, Destiny's Embrace, a paopu fruit and a sea salt ice cream. Additionally, a hand-holding part for use with Nendoroid Sora: Kingdom Hearts III Ver. (sold separately) and an additional hand part for Nendoroid Axel: Kingdom Hearts III Ver. (sold separately) to display him handing her ice cream from one of the game's memorable scenes are included! Be sure to add her to your collection!"