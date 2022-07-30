Knight Rider Comes to Life with Hot Wheels Best SDCC Exclusive

There are plenty of iconic cars in the history of Pop Culture with Dukes of Hazard, Jame Bond, Scooby-Doo, Ghostbusters, and much more. One of which is K.I.T.T. from the hit 80s television series Knight Rider. I knew of Knight Rider as a kid, but I got more involved in the series in a very unconventional way with Call of Duty. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is probably one of the best versions of COD: Zombies we have ever received. Zombies in Spaceland is truly incredible with a fantastic 80s soundtrack, unique map, and Easter eggs galore. One of which was David Hasselhoff as the DJ, and you could even unlock him as an ally. Michael Knight would join the fight against the undead, and the Knight Rider theme song would kick off as he rushes into battle. This game is filled with memories, and from it branched off into my love for Knight Rider and the smart car known as K.I.T.T.

K.I.T.T. was lucky enough to get a new and exclusive collectible for San Diego Comic Con 2022 this year. Hot Wheels dished out a pretty incredible 1:64 scale version of the Trans Am in all of his glory and with light-up features. Mattel was kind enough to send over some of their SDCC exclusives, and Knight Rider was part of that. Besides the sold out Masters of the Universe Masterverse set, this Knight Rider Hot Wheels exclusive is my favorite exclusive this year with sweet packaging, moving front light, and it gets its own display case!

Hot Wheels really goes all out for San Diego Comic Conga, and I am always on the end of my seat to see each year's exclusives. The only thing that could make this release better would be an included Knight Rider theme song sound clip. The die-cast body and chassis are gorgeous, and the added working LED Anamorphic Equalizer makes K.I.T.T. come to life like never before. There is no better way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Micheal Knight and K.I.T.T. than with a sweet Hot Wheels release like this. Sadly pre-orders are sold out (here) so stay tuned for possible restocks in the future.