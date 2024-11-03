Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong, hiya toys

Kong (Beast Glove) Hits Hiya Toys from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Kong is getting his Beast Glove upgrade as Hiya Toys debuts their newest PX Previews scaled figure from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Article Summary Discover Kong's latest B.E.A.S.T. Glove upgrade in Hiya Toys' 6" figure from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Kong's figure boasts four pairs of interchangeable hands and three expressive swap-out portraits.

The B.E.A.S.T. Glove features a distressed finish, enhancing its realism and Kong's battle-ready look.

Pre-order the exclusive figure for $51; it's available online and at local comic book stores for 2025 release.

Hiya Toys is back with yet another figure from the MonsterVerse and from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. This new figure brings back Kong from the events of the film after he deals some intense damage from Shimo. The new icy Titan has ice powers, which King Skar used against Kong, affecting his right arm, but Monarch was prepared. Secretly they have been developing a weapon for Kong, titled B.E.A.S.T. (Bio Enhanced Anatomech Seismic Thunder). This glove pit the fight pack into this Titans now Hiya Toys is bringing it to life with a new 6" scaled figure. Tons of detail is featured in this figure, and he will come with four pairs of interchangeable hands, for normal and gauntlet hands. Hiya has also included three swap-out portraits with standard, airy, and roaring expressions to capture plenty of moments from the final battle. This ape is set for a Q2 2025 release and is a PX Previews exclusive, which can be found online and at your local comic book store. Pre-orders are already live online for $51, so get yours while you can.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Beast Glove) Exclsusive

"From Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Hiya Toys introduces the B.E.A.S.T. Glove Version of Kong, capturing the awe-inspiring presence of the great ape as he confronts a formidable new threat. Standing at 6.2" tall, this highly detailed figure is crafted using original CG data, with multi-layered paint applications that bring his rugged fur, fierce eyes, and battle-worn chest to life. The B.E.A.S.T. Glove itself features a distressed, multi-layered finish, adding to its power and authenticity."

"Part of the EXQUISITE BASIC series, Kong includes upgraded joints for versatile posing options, as well as 3 pairs of interchangeable hands and three expressions-normal, battle, and roaring faces-to recreate iconic scenes. A true testament to the mighty king's strength!"

