Kong Prepares for Battle With New Godzilla vs. Kong X-Plus Statue

Godzilla vs. Kong was a nice film, and it gave up exactly what we wanted with the King of the Monsters taking on the mighty Kong. The plot was pretty predictable, but it was still nice to see some sort of story going on as we dive deeper into this world. Kong was easily the breakout star of the film, and we have seen plenty of collectibles arrive of this majestic beast. A new one has arrived from X-Plus as he joins the Toho Large Kaiju series with a 10.6" tall statue showing off his battle ready pose. The Godzilla vs. Kong statue is highly detailed and shows off this great ape with his newly acquired Battle Axe. X-Plus put a lot of quality into this piece with an excellent sculpt for his fur, scars, and expressions, bringing the kaiju to life and onto your shelves. This is no cheap collectible either as Kong is priced at $155, set to release between May – July 2022, and pre-orders are located right here. Be sure to check out all of the other impressive kaiju statues and collectibles offered by X-Plus right here with some monstrous additions.

"From the Toho Large Kaiju series comes the Kong from Godzilla vs. Kong Collectible Figure, from the hit movie released in 2021! Kong, the guardian deity who fought in the ultimate showdown with Godzilla, finally appears in the Toho Large Kaiju series! Kong is posed with his Battle Axe, a stance that emphasizes the fine details of his fearless expression and thick fur that covers his entire body. Enjoy this thrilling scene of Kong's heroic battle with the God of Destruction, Godzilla!"

Brand – Godzilla vs. KongManufacturer – X-PlusType – Collectible Figure

ADDITIONAL DETAILS & DIMENSIONS Materials – PVCProduct Size – Height: 10.63" (27 cm) *