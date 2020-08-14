Kong: Skull Island Gets a Mighty Figure from Star Ace Toys

It seems that a lot of Kong: Skull Island collectibles are starting to come out of the woodwork lately. I would imagine that this is because of the highly anticipated upcoming film, Godzilla vs. Kong. Two mighty beasts will collide in that film so to get everyone amped for this crossover and some new collectibles are the best bet. This time we are getting a new exclusive Kong: Skull Island Kong figure from Star Ace Toys. He will stand 7.87 inches tall and will be highly detailed to comparison of the film's beast. From detailed claw marks on his chest to the sculpting of his fur, this Kong: Skul Island is a true monster. Fans will not want to miss out on this figure as it is a perfect hype figure from the upcoming film.

This is the first Monsterverse figure we are getting from Star Ace Toys. They have created some amazing Kong; Skull Island statues over the year so I don't doubt this will be a great figure. I hope we can get a Godzilla figure from them later on so a fan of the Monsterverse can showcase these mighty beats in their collection. The Kong: Skull Island Kong Figure from Star Ace Toys is priced at $139.99. He is set to reign supreme once again in February 2021 and pre-orders are live and can be found located here.

"Kong is King! Add this figure from Kong: Skull Island to your collection. Kong stands at 7.87 inches tall and is made of PVC and has a highly detailed sculpt."

Product Features

7.87 inches (20cm)

Made of PVC

Detailed sculpt

From the Kong: Skull Island movie

Box Contents

Kong figure