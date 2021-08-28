Kotobukiya Brings Back Yu-Gi-Oh Statues With Yugi and Kaiba

Yu-Gi-Oh has always been in the shadow of Pokémon, but I have always love what they do with their trading card game. Instead of a constant release of the same pocket monsters over and over, fans are constantly getting new monsters, traps, and spells to change up the field. This also consists of honoring the legacy of the original cards like Dark Magician and Blue-Eyes White Dragon with cards that build off of them still. Kotobukiya wants to help fans continue to grow their Yu-Gi-Oh collection will the reproduction of their Yami Yugi and Set Kaiba statues.

The 1/7th scale ARTFX J Yu-Gi-Oh statues capture these two iconic duelists in action once again. With all of Kotobukiya's new You-Gi-Oh statue releases, the return of these characters will help enhance those statues. The Egyptian God's Slifer and Obelisk are two new statues, and with these highly sculpted and detailed Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba statues, these cards come to life. Both statues are set to release in February 2022, with Kaiba coming in at $89.99 and Yugi at $79.99, and both can be found here.

"From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, an updated version of ARTFX J Yami Yugi, the -Duel with Destiny- version, is here! While the original version of the statue portrays Yami Yugi with a sharp gaze at the start of a duel with his cards at the ready, the -Duel with Destiny- version depicts him in a more dynamic pose with a card raised high and the Millenium Item's "eye" symbol glowing on his forehead. Yami Yugi's lean form and balanced proportions, along with the Duel Disk and Millenium Puzzle he wears are packed with detail. Displayed alongside the original ARTFX J Yami Yugi, the two statues recreate a duel scene that allows fans to appreciate the contrast between the different poses and expressions. Add both of them to your collection today!"

"From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, an updated version of ARTFX J Seto Kaiba, the -Duel with Destiny- version, is here! While the original version of the statue portrays Seto Kaiba with a serious expression as he readies his Duel Disk, the -Duel with Destiny- version depicts Kaiba as he is often seen in the series–with a smirk full of confidence that he will win. Displayed alongside the original ARTFX J Seto Kaiba, the two statues recreate a duel scene that allows fans to appreciate the contrast between the different poses and expressions. Add both of them to your collection today!"