Kotobukiya Reveals Star Wars: The Mandalroian & Grogu ARTFX+ Statue

Grogu and The Mandalorian are back together once again as Kotobukiya reveals their newest collectible. Coming straight out of the hit Star Wars Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, this dynamic duo gets their own ARTFX+ statue. The 1:10 scale statue portrays Din Djarin and Grogu together with updated designs with armor and weapons, as seen in The Mandalorian Season 2. Wielding the Beskar Spear in his right hand and The Child in his left, this space dad is ready for action. Star Wars fans can display Mando with or without a base that uses magnets, allowing for at least some small customization options if needed. The Mandalorian & Grogu 1:10 Scale Kotobukiya ARTFX+ Star Wars Statue is priced at $120. Set to release between September – November 2022, pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out all of the other out-of-this-world Star Wars collectibles offered from Kotobukiya statues covering many generations of the iconic franchise.

"From the Star Wars™ live-action series, The Mandalorian comes a story about an extraordinary adventure between the Mandalorian™ the and Child, known as Grogu, as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in an uncertain age. This new release joins the ARTFX+ lineup equipped with armor and new weapons from The Mandalorian Season 2. This statue portrays the Mandalorian holding a Beskar™ spear in his right hand, and Grogu in his left, as they continue their journey together. Replicated with great attention to detail in 1:10 scale, the statue can be displayed freely using the magnets in his feet and the steel plate in the square base. Star Wars fans, be sure to add Mandalorian & Grogu to your collection today!"

The Mandalorian™ & Grogu™ 1:10 Scale Statue features:

A Magnetic foot standing accessory

Square base with steel plate for display