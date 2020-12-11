Spider-Man Miles Morales Swings on in With New Kotobukiya Statue

Watch out, Peter Parker; there is a new Spider-Man in town, and his name is Miles. Kotobukiya has announced their newest Marvel ArtFX+ statue with the fan-favorite Spider-Man character Miles Morales. This 1/10 scale statue captures the Ultimate Spider-Man and all of his black and red costumed glory. This version of Spidey is posed in a crouched position as he is getting ready to jump right off his display base and web swing any enemies in his path. The detail is quite amazing, and Kotobukiya captures every little bit of detail just right, even down to the webbed lines on his fingers on his costume. Miles Morales fans will not want to miss out on this beautifully detailed Spider-Man ArtFX+ statue to really enhance their Spider-Verse collection.

Spider-Man Miles Morales has recently gotten a lot of attention, from a hit animated film to his very own video game; this web-head is swinging on into the spotlight just like his mentor, Peter Parker. This statue is very well done and captures the essence of this wall-crawler beautifully. The suit is what really makes him stand out as we switched from the classic red and blue to the new red and a black design making him stand out in the concrete jungle. The Marvel Spider-Man, Miles Morales ArtFX+ Statue from Kotobukiya, will be priced at $59.99. He is set to swing on into action in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here

"Kotobukiya's Marvel Comics ARTFX+ Statues have brought you Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the Avengers as well as the heroic mutants of the X-Men. The latest series of high quality 1/10th scale ARTFX+ figures celebrates iconic characters appearing in Spider-Man titles, and up next after Peter Parker is his parallel Earth counterpart ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN! On that world young Miles Morales was bitten by a spider infused with a formula to instill spider powers, and after the death of Peter Parker the teen adopted the Spider-Man identity and set off on a path of crime-fighting. Miles became a worthy successor to Peter and a full-fledged hero on his own… and now he triumphantly joins the Spider-Man ARTFX+ Statue lineup!"

"Leaping into the fray to defend the innocent, Ultimate Spider-Man dives into the action in a powerful pose. Miles crouches low as he moves forward, his body coiled and ready to strike. The hero's right arm is extended backwards for balance while his left reaches forward to shoot a web at his enemies. Ultimate Spider-Man wears his distinctive costume, a variant of the classic version in black and red with bright white eyes and a deeply sculpted web pattern. The dark color scheme and bright highlights along with the lifelike feel of Miles' pose and the intricacies of his sculpted physique make for a stunning presentation."