Kyle Katarn from Star Wars: Dark Forces Coming Soon to Hasbro

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Star Wars: The Black Series

The figure features Katarn's signature look with blaster and lightsaber, plus new saber motion effects.

Kyle Katarn is a fan-favorite Star Wars Legends character, hero of the Jedi Knight video game series.

Pre-orders for the Gaming Greats Kyle Katarn open October 29, 2025, on Hasbro Pulse for Spring 2026 delivery.

Kyle Katarn is an iconic figure in the Star Wars Legends and was first introduced in the 1995 video game Star Wars: Dark Forces. Initially an Imperial officer, Katarn defects after learning the Empire was responsible for his father's death. He goes on to become a mercenary and then a key operative for the Rebel Alliance, notably stealing the Death Star plans. In his other video games, he discovers his Force sensitivity, trains as a Jedi, and even trains future Jedi like Mara Jade.

This fan-favorite character has yet to be revived for the ongoing canon, but Hasbro keeps his legacy alive with a new Star Wars Gaming Greats release. Fans can now keep the adventures going for this iconic Jedi with a new 6" Black Series figure that shows off his signature bearded look with blaster and lightsaber accessories. Hasbro has included new lightsaber motion effects for these new figures as well, which is a nice, long-awaited addition to The Black Series. Pre-orders for the Dark Forces Kyle Katarn are set to go up for pre-order on October 29, 2025, at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse with a Spring 2026 release.

Star Wars: Dark Forces – The Black Series Kyle Katarn

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that dedicated devotees love. Hasbro's The Black Series includes action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Kyle Katarn character from Star Wars: Dark Forces, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

