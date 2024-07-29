Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: deadpool, hot toys, marvel

Ladypool Gets Her Own 1/6 Hot Toys Deadpool & Wolverine Figure

Hot Toys is back with even more delightful Deadpool fun as they tease some new reveals for their latest 1/6 scale collection

Article Summary Lady Deadpool, aka Wanda Wilson, hails from Earth-3010 in Marvel Comics, debuting in 2010 thanks to Victor Gischler and Rob Liefeld.

Sideshow Collectibles announced a 1/6 scale Hot Toys figure featuring Lady Deadpool with dual swords and signature uzis.

Lady Deadpool joins the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine collection, bringing her chaotic humor and healing powers to fans.

Speculation hints at the figure including Dogpool, rooted hair, and intricate suit design with more details to come soon.

Lady Deadpool, also known as Wanda Wilson, is a female counterpart to Deadpool who comes to life from an alternate universe (Earth-3010) inside Marvel Comics. She first appeared in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 back in 2010 and was created by writer Victor Gischler and artist Rob Liefeld. Lady Deadpool, or Ladypool, mirrors many aspects of the original Deadpool with chaotic humor, advanced healing factor, and expertise in getting the job done. Her backstory is similar to Wade Wilson's, involving a shady government experiment that ends up granting her superhuman abilities. In her universe, she becomes a member of the resistance against a fascist American government.

"BREAKING NEWS: LADYPOOL CRASHES INTO THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – It's getting more chaotic this summer because another Deadpool variant, LADYPOOL has arrived on the scene to capture a few hearts. But a word of warning – Ladypool is dangerously alluring. Just don't get stunned by her beguiling presence."

Ladypool's popularity grew quickly, which led to Marvel Comics bringing her to the Deadpool Corps. The Deadpool Corps is a team of alternate Deadpools from various dimensions that do what they do best in the wildest and funniest ways imaginable. Now Ladypool is getting her own live-action debut with Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as her own figure from Hot Toys!

Lady Deadpool easily stands out as a gender-swapped take on the Merc with a Mouth, so it is nice to see her arrive in a glorious 1/6 scale format. Only a few teaser images were shown for the character, but she will come with a dual sword, her signature uzis, and possibly Dogpool. The suit is nicely crafted, and it looks like she will have possibly rooted hair instead of a sculpted hairstyle. More will be revealed about this figure soon, but fans can pre-order the other new Deadpool & Wolverine figures on Sideshow Collectibles with Wade Wilson and Logan to get ready for her release.

