League of Legends Miss Fortune Comes to Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has revealed another League of Legends Nendoroid figure is on the way with the arrival of Miss Fortuna. Not only is Sarah Fortune famed for her beauty, but her ruthless nature keeps her a deadly and feared bounty hunter. Her painful past is what makes League of Legends Miss Fortuna really stands out with her journey of revenge and, unpredictable nature, and badass mentality. Good Smile Company captures all of this and more with their newest Nendoroid that is loaded with detail, interchangeable pieces, and weapons fit for a pirate. Starting with swappable parts, Miss Fortune will come with confident, combat expressions and cute winking expressions.

League of Legends fans will also get both of her guns, bullet effects, and Bullet Time abilities to capture her in action. The League of Legends Miss Fortuna Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $78.99 and set to release in September 2022. Pre-orders for her are live here, and be sure to add some of the other League of Legends Nendoroid figures to your collection with Jinx, Ashe, Sona, Lux, and much more. If you need more LoL fix then be sure to check out the new Netflix animated series Arcane to see the world come to life.

"Fortune doesn't favor fools. – From the globally popular game "League of Legends" comes a Nendoroid of Miss Fortune, the Bounty Hunter! She comes with three face plates including a confident standard expression, a cool combat expression and a cute winking expression. Optional parts include her guns and a bullet! Effect parts for recreating her Strut and Bullet Time abilities are also included. Enjoy creating intense battle scenarios in Nendoroid form! Be sure to add her to your collection!"