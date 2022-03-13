LeBron James Hits the Court with New Space Jam: A New Legacy Statue

LeBron James is hitting the court as Iron Studios reveals their newest Space Jam: A New Legacy statue. This marks the third Space Jam: A New Legacy statue with Looney Tunes Tag and Bugs Bunny already revealed. Now LeBron James is ready to find out the true meaning of what the game is all about with this highly colorful 8.6" tall statue. The basketball star is shown is the new Tune Squad jersey as he is displayed on top of the new court with a power-up at his feet. This hand-painted statue is loaded with high end detail to please both LeBron James basketball fans and viewers of Space Jam: A New Legacy. This Art Scale 1/10 statue is priced at $159.99, set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.





"LeBron James Art Scale 1/10 – Space Jam: A New Legacy – Meticulously created to portray every small detail from his facial features and tattoos to his style and movement in the court, Iron Studios bring the basketball star's statue, "LeBron James Art Scale 1/10 – Space Jam: A New Legacy", wearing the uniform from his team Tune Squad, just like in his part in the movie, where he joins the iconic characters from the Looney Tunes animated series in a virtual reality, to play a game he needs to win to get back to the real world."

"In the movie, in a fictional version of himself, LeBron is abducted by the artificial intelligence called Al-G Rhythm to a virtual reality, in which he needs help from Bugs Bunny and the main Looney Tunes characters to win a basketball game against Goon Squad's monstrous player's avatars created by Al-G so that he can go back to his reality and save his family from also being abducted by Al-G."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.6 (H) X 5.9 (W) X 6.2 (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022