LEGO Announces New Blind Bag Disney 100 Mystery Minifigures The magical world of Disney is coming to LEGO as a new mystery bind bag wave of miniatures is on the way including 18 figures to collect

The 100th anniversary of Disney has arrived, and LEGO is diving into the magic with a new mystery set! That is right, the infamous LEGO Minifigure blind bags are back, and this time with a Walt Disney twist. Iconic animated characters from all over the years have returned and are in brick form this time around. There will be a total of 18 figures to collect, and a nice variety of classic and modern Disney is packed into this series. Everything kicks off with Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse, followed by the infamous Oswald the Lucky Rabbit as well as Pinocchio, and Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio, and The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

That is not all either, as Robin Hood and Price John from Robin Hood, Tiana and Dr. Facilier from Princess and the Frog, and even Miguel & Dante, Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco are even featured here. Rounding things out, Baymax, Stitch, Mulan, Pocahontas, Cruella de Vil, Aurora, and The Queen are also featured in signature LEGO design, making them a must own collectible for Disney fans. One of these LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 Edition Mystery Bags is priced at $4.99 each and is set to arrive in May 2023 and can be seen here.

The Magic of Disney Comes to Life with LEGO Mystery Bags

"Kids aged 5+ can recreate their favorite film moments with these LEGO® Minifigures Disney 100 (71038) blind bags. New for May 2023, these popular and iconic animated characters from the past century can be collected, proudly displayed or used for exciting imaginative play.

"Disney fans will be thrilled to revel in nostalgia and collect this fantastic array of iconic film characters: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, The Queen, Stitch 626, Pocahontas, Cruella de Vil & Dalmatian puppy, Miguel & Dante, Ernesto de la Cruz, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Robin Hood, Prince John, Tiana, Dr. Facilier, Queen of Hearts, Mulan, Aurora and Baymax. All 18 LEGO minifigure Disney characters come in a sealed mystery bag and are accompanied by at least 1 cool accessory and a collector's information leaflet. This is the perfect treat to inspire kids' imaginations and give them lots of play value."

