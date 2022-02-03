LEGO Asks Collectors if They Are Worthy with Thor Mjolnir Set

LEGO is back to celebrate The Infinity Saga as they reveal their newest Marvel Studios set as Mjolnir enters the building. Thor's iconic magical weapon is now in the hands of master builders as they reveal their new set that comes in at 18 inch tall. A Thor mini figure will be included along with a small Infinity Gauntlet, Tesseract, and Odin's Fire that are all hidden inside the hammer itself. This awesome Marvel Studios collectible is a perfect collectible for Thor fans with a unique near life-size set that will be a highlight for any collection. Coming in at 979 pieces, The Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga Thor's Hammer set is priced at $99.99 and is set to ship on March 1, 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find him right here and be sure to keep an eye out for other Infinity Saga LEGO sets.

"Celebrate Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga with LEGO® Marvel Thor's Hammer (76209). Designed with adult model makers in mind, this premium display piece perfectly evokes the style and spirit of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel enthusiasts will recognize this authentic recreation as Mjölnir, the magical weapon used to devastating effect by Thor throughout Marvel Studios' 23-movie Infinity Saga. The 18 in. (46 cm) tall model of the iconic hammer rests securely on a stand with an information plate displaying the word 'Mjölnir' and the Infinity Saga logo."

"A Thor minifigure is included, plus a captivating feature found in the head of the hammer. An opening element reveals the storage space for small-scale models of the Infinity Gauntlet, Tesseract and Odin's Fire. With 979 pieces, this challenging and rewarding model is sure to provide great pleasure and satisfaction long after the construction work has been completed."

Fun extras – The model rests securely on a stand with an information plate. Also includes a Thor minifigure and 3 small-scale models: the Infinity Gauntlet, Tesseract and Odin's Fire

Escape the everyday – Immerse yourself in this absorbing construction project, then display the completed model to evoke the style and spirit of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come

Create something special – Measuring over 18 in. (46 cm) high and 11.5 in. (29 cm) wide, this detailed model adds an interesting conversation piece to any home or workplace

