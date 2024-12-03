Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Blasts Off with New Star Wars ARC-170 Starfighter Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including a Star Wars ARC-170 Starfighter

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO Star Wars ARC-170 Starfighter set with 497 pieces for thrilling space missions.

Includes iconic minifigures: Clone Pilots Odd Ball and Jag, a Clone Pilot, and the R4-P44 droid.

Features 3 cockpits, adjustable wings, and spring-loaded shooters for epic battles.

Set priced at $69.99; expected release on January 1, 2025. Pre-orders not live yet.

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have unveiled their newest Star Wars set from the events of Revenge of the Sith. The ARC-170 (Aggressive ReConnaissance-170) Starfighter is a rugged, heavily armed reconnaissance ship that was used by the Galactic Republic during The Clone Wars. It was manufactured by Incom and Subpro, and the ARC-170 features a very distinctive design with s-foils, an extended fuselage, and a signature three-person crew. This consists of a pilot, co-pilot, and tail gunner, with an astromech droid also being included to assist with navigation and repairs. Armed with laser cannons and proton torpedoes, this starship excels in dogfights and long-range missions, and now it's come to life with LEGO.

Coming in at 497 pieces, the ARC-170 measures 11.5" long and 14" wide and beautifully captures the ship as seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. A nice set of iconic Clone Troopers is also included with Clone Pilot Odd Ball, Clone Pilot Jag, a simple Clone Pilo,t and the droid R4-P44. The ship will have adjustable wings for attack and display options and two spring-loaded shooters. The Clone Wars lives on for $69.99. Pre-orders are not live, but the Star Wars ARC-170 set is expected to arrive on January 1, 2025.

LEGO Star Wars ARC-170 Starfighter

"Recreate Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ missions with this ARC-170 Starfighter building toy (75402) for kids. A top LEGO® Star Wars™ gift idea for boys, girls and fans aged 9 and up, the brick-built starfighter features 3 opening cockpits, 6 wings, including 4 lever-operated adjustable wings for attack and cruise modes, and 2 spring-loaded shooters."

4 LEGO® Star Wars™ characters – Clone Pilot Odd Ball, Clone Pilot Jag and Clone Pilot LEGO Star Wars minifigures, each with blaster pistols, plus an R4-P44 LEGO droid figure

LEGO® brick-built starfighter – Features 3 opening cockpits, a space for R4-P44, 6 wings, including 4 lever-operated adjustable wings for attack and cruise modes, and 2 spring-loaded shooters

Star Wars™ buildable playset – The Clone Pilot Odd Ball, Clone Pilot Jag and Clone Pilot LEGO® minifigures each have blaster pistols for fantasy action play

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!