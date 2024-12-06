Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: captain america, lego, marvel

LEGO Brings the Captain America: Civil War Airport Fight to Life

Get ready to add some new bricks to your collection as LEGO has unveiled a brand new assortment of sets including Captain America: Civil War

Article Summary LEGO unveils new Captain America: Civil War Airport Battle set with 736 pieces for fans.

Includes minifigures: Cap, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and more, featuring Ant-Man as Giant-Man.

Epic build includes airport scene, Quinjet with foldable wings, and explosive barrels.

Available January 2025, this set captures the intense MCU action for $99.99.

LEGO is bringing another iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe moment to life as they debut their latest Marvel Studios set. The Airport Battle in Captain America: Civil War is a standout moment in the MCU, showcasing the clash between Team Iron Man and Team Captain America over the Sokovia Accords. Set at Leipzig-Halle Airport, our heroes now engage in a high-stakes fight as Cap seeks to free the Winter Soldier of his crimes. Each hero's abilities shine in this fight, and it also introduces Spider-Man into the fold.

Ant-Man's transformation into Giant-Man was a pivotal scene, and now LEGO is bringing that fight ad moment to life. Coming in at 736 pieces, the Captain America: Civil War Action Battle set captured Team Cap versus Team Iron Man in all its glory. Build the airport along with a 9.5" tall articulated Ant-Man as well as the fight between 8 LEGO Marvel minifigures with Captain America, Winter Soldier, Spider-Man, Falcon, Iron Man, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Black Panther. From exploding barrels to a buildable Quinjet, this Captain America set has it all and is in fun brick form. MCU fans can bring this set home in January 2025 for $99.99.

Captain America: Civil War Action Battle

"Captain America: Civil War Action Battle (76314) is a detailed, buildable LEGO® Marvel toy that makes an epic Super Hero gift for kids aged 10 and up. With 9 LEGO Marvel figures, a Quinjet aircraft and lots of accessories, this buildable LEGO set lets kids recreate favorite movie moments and explore endless imaginative adventures and display possibilities of their own."

This buildable playset is based on the airport battle scene from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War. It includes 8 minifigures – Captain America, Winter Soldier, Wanda, Falcon, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow and Black Panther – with weapons and accessories, plus a fully jointed Ant-Man standing over 9.5 in (24 cm) tall. The Quinjet aircraft features foldable wings and an opening cockpit that seats a minifigure pilot. The battle action is further aided by an exploding barrel feature incorporated within the airport scenery."

