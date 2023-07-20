Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Debuts Magic with Harry Potter Gringotts Bank Collectors' Edition

Wizards and witches better prepare their wallets as LEGO unveils their newest Harry Potter set with the Gringotts Bank Collectors’ Edition

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat today as LEGO has debuted a brand new Wizarding World set. The Gringotts Wizarding Bank is coming to life with a very special Collector's Edition release for the ongoing Dragon Alley collection. Coming in at a whopping 4,803 pieces, this set features the bank as well as the mines below it, giving master builders a set that measures 29.5" when combined. LEGO was sure to give fans multiple choices here with elements from the entire series, like the first visit of Harry Potter as well as the hunt for the Horcrux. A total of 13 minifigures are included with two versions of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange/Hermione Granger, Rubeus Hagrid, a Death Eater, Bogrod, Griphook, Ricbert, two goblins, and two guards. The magic of the Gringotts Wizarding Bank will arrive on September 4, 2023, right here for $429.99.

Make a Withdrawl at Gringotts Bank with LEGO

"Be transported to the Wizarding World as you build this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Gringotts™ Bank – Collectors' Edition (76417) set. Recreate the bank's opulent foyer and mezzanine floor with a safe in the wall to store Hagrid's secret letter. Construct a spiraling vault cart track with a mechanism that stops the cart at each of 3 underground vaults – including Bellatrix's vault, which has a magical surprise inside! The set also includes a posable Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon figure and a buildable model of the Magical Menagerie shop."

"Find instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to guide your spellbinding creative experience. Stack the vault, bank and dragon models and add the 13 included LEGO minifigures to complete a stunning centerpiece. This LEGO Harry Potter set makes a special gift for any adult fan, and it can be connected to the 75978 Diagon Alley™ set (sold separately)."

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collectors' Edition set (76417) – Relive Harry Potter scenes at Gringotts™ Wizarding Bank as you build stackable models of the bank, 3 of its vaults and a posable Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon

13 LEGO® minifigures – 2 Harry Potter™ minifigures, Ron Weasley™, Bellatrix Lestrange /Hermione Granger™, Rubeus Hagrid™, Death Eater™, Bogrod, Griphook, Ricbert, 2 goblins and 2 guards

Authentic features – A vault cart that glides down the spiraling track and stops at each vault,Bellatrix's vault (which has a surprise inside), space for 3 minifigures on the dragon's back, and more

Lots to explore – Recreate the detailed foyer and mezzanine floor of bank and the Magical Menagerie shop next door

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 4,803-piece buildable model to adult Harry Potter™ fans and collectors as a birthday gift, holiday present or special surprise

Build and display – The Gringotts™ Bank section measures over 14.5 in. (36 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep. The 3 models combined measure over 29.5 in. (75 cm) high

