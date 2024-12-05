Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian

LEGO Debuts New Beginner The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

Article Summary LEGO launches 92-piece Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter set for preschoolers to enjoy and build with ease.

Includes minifigures of The Mandalorian, Grogu with hover pram, and R5-D4 for imaginative play.

Mando's N-1 Starfighter measures 8.5” long; features a cockpit and passenger space for Grogu.

Set priced at $29.99, pre-orders start soon, arriving January 2025 on the LEGO Shop website.

The next generation of Star Wars fans is here, and there is no better way to kick off their intergalactic journey than with LEGO. LEGO has been doing an incredible job, introducing new sets for younger kids, and a new one is on the way from The Mandalorian. A new 92-piece set is making a landing as Mando and Grogu are ready to take their N-1 Starfighter for a spin. LEGO has designed this Star Wars set just for preschoolers, giving them the blocks and simple instructions to learn to build.

As seen in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, the N-1 Starfighter will measure 8.5" long and 6.5" wide when fully built. The set will also include three Star Wars minifigures with Din Djarin, who will come with the darksaber and a jetpack, Grogu and his hover pram, as well as their latest teammate R5-D4. This fun set will be a great way to get your kids and young Star Wars fans into the way of LEGO, with the Mando and Grogu's N-1 Starfighter being priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are not live, but they will arrive on January 1, 2025, and the product can be seen on the LEGO Shop now.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando and Grogu's N-1 Starfighter

"Learn to build with LEGO® bricks and play out Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Season 3 fantasy stories with Mando and Grogu's N-1 Starfighter buildable toy playset (75410) for preschoolers. A fun everyday Star Wars™ gift for boys, girls and fans aged 4 plus, the N-1 Starfighter has a Starter Brick base to give kids a head start with the build, and it comes with a buildable fueling station."

"This N-1 Starfighter model building kit includes 3 LEGO Star Wars characters: The Mandalorian with a darksaber and jetpack accessory element, Grogu with a hover pram, and R5-D4. Place The Mandalorian in the N-1 Starfighter's opening cockpit, and put Grogu in the passenger space at the rear."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!