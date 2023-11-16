Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, super mario

LEGO Debuts New Super Mario Expansion Set with Bowser's Muscle Car

Get ready to add a new adventure to your Super Mario LEGO collection as a new Expansion Set is here with Bowser's Muscle Car

Let's a go! A new LEGO Super Mario Expansion set has arrived as Bowser is back with a fiery new ride. Bowser's Muscle Car Expansion Set is on the way with 458 pieces and will feature a brick built Bowser. Super Mario fans will be Abel to remove this big bad from his hot ride and will come in at 6" tall. Placing one of LEGO's Super Mario interactive figures in the vehicle will add a horn, running engine, and squealing tire sound effects in the ride. Bowser surely has some trick up his sleeve with his sweet ride, like some bomb-dropping good times. Super Mario LEGO fans will be able to bring home the Bowser's Muscle Car Expansion Set for $29.99. Pre-orders are not live, or is a release date known, but the set can be found here.

LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Muscle Car Expansion Set

"Drive and role-play with Bowser's Muscle Car Expansion Set (71431). This LEGO® Super Mario™ collectible toy car for ages 8 and up has lots of playful features including a lever that makes the hood ornament move or trigger other tricks. The set also includes a brick-built figure of Super Mario™ character Bowser with an Action Tag. For interactive play, add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure from a LEGO Super Mario Starter Course (71360, 71387 or 71403 – each sold separately)."

"Place one of these interactive figures in the driver's seat for beeping-horn, running-engine and squealing-tire sound effects and to earn digital coins. A fun gift for gamers, this Bowser LEGO set is complemented by the LEGO Super Mario app. Download the app for building instructions, creative play ideas and a safe forum for children to share their creations with fellow fans."

Bowser's muscle car toy for kids – Gear up for car-driving, big-battling, role-play fun with this LEGO® Super Mario™ Expansion Set

Includes a brick-built Super Mario™ character – The LEGO® Super Mario™ Bowser figure has an Action Tag for interactive play

Collectible toy for kids and family fun – Place Bowser in the driver's seat and pull the yellow lever one way to make the hood ornament move and flick it the other way to trigger other tricks

Interactive play – Help LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included) drive the car for beeping-horn, running-engine and squealing-tire sound effects and to earn digital coins

Spark kids' creativity – LEGO® Super Mario™ toy playsets are designed for solo or social play, offering role-play, digital coin-collecting and creative challenges through expansion and rebuilding

Buildable toy car – Bowser's car measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 6 in. (15 cm) long and 4 in. (10 cm) wide and is suitable for play with other LEGO® Super Mario™ sets

