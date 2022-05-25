LEGO Debuts Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter Set

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and this is the premiere week for the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. LEGO is celebrating both events in one as they reveal their new Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter construction set. Coming in at 282 pieces, this updated Star Wars will feature an opening cockpit, 2 stud shooters, landing gear, and a storage area. Three mini-figures are included with an updated Episode II Kenobi, R4-P17, and Kaminoan Taun We making her LEGO debut. The Star Wars straighter will measure 10 inches long, 5 inches wide, and 2.5 inches tall.

I remember when the original Obi-Wan Kenobi Jedi Starfighter set was released back in the day, and LEGO has really stepped up their game. Since we are showing Attack of the Clones some more love, please give us a Dex's Diner set, with a Dex mini-fig! The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter is set to release in August 2022, and the ship is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to watch the Kenobi series debuting this Friday only on Disney +.

"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones fans may use the Force to build this LEGO® brick model of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter (75333). An exciting gift for kids aged 7 and up, it features an opening minifigure cockpit for Obi-Wan, 2 stud shooters, retractable landing gear, lightsaber storage clips and an attachment point on the wing for droid R4-P17's head. This buildable toy playset includes 2 LEGO Star Wars™ minifigures: Obi-Wan and, for the first time ever, the Kaminoan Taun We, plus the R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure to inspire creative role play."

"Step-by-step building instructions are included with this set. And check out the LEGO Building Instructions app, which has intuitive zoom and rotate viewing tools to enhance the creative experience. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999, and there is a huge assortment of sets to delight fans of all ages."

Brick-built model of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter (75333) – Fans can relive epic Star Wars: Attack of the Clones scenes as they build and play with this LEGO® Star Wars™ starfighter

2 LEGO® minifigures – Obi-Wan Kenobi with a lightsaber and, for the first time, Taun We, plus an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure

Built to inspire play – The starfighter has an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters, retractable landing gear, lightsaber storage clips and an attachment point on the wing for R4-P17's head

Gift idea for fans aged 7 and up – Give this 282-piece building toy as a birthday present or holiday gift to Star Wars: Attack of the Clones fans and LEGO® Star Wars™ collectors

For play and display – The brick-built Star Wars™ starfighter measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide and can be displayed between playtime adventures