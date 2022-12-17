LEGO Enters the Room of Requirement with New Harry Potter Set

LEGO is taking wizards and witches back to the heart-pumping events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. We are back on the Hogwarts Campus as we revisit the Room of Requirement. Coming in at 587 pieces, Harry Potter and Hermione are looking for a way to destroy the Horcruxes with this 15" tall playset. The set features four mini figures, including our two heroes along with Blaise Zabini and Draco Malfoy. Just like the film, the Room of Requirement is packed with treasures and legendary pieces of this Wizarding World, and LEGO was made sure to include them. From a Cornish Pixie and armor, The Grey Lady, and much more, this set is packed with magic that will keep the spell alive in your Harry Potter collection. The Harry Potter The Room of Requirement is priced at $49.99, is set for a March 2023 release; and pre-orders are not live but can be found here.

Return to Hogwarts Once Again with LEGO

"Recreate a magical room that can only be discovered by someone in need with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™: Room of Requirement playset (76413) for ages 8 and up. It features a brick-built section of Hogwarts castle that opens up for easy play. The Room of Requirement is packed with stacks of items, including a buildable record player and a diadem element, and there is detachable upper-level room for The Grey Lady."

"Bring the escape scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 2 to life with 5 minifigures – Harry Potter, Hermione Granger™, Draco Malfoy™, Blaise Zabini and The Grey Lady – plus a Cornish Pixie figure and a buildable Fiendfyre figure that can be rebuilt into a fire serpent. This LEGO set connects with others in the series to create an entire Hogwarts Castle."

5 LEGO® minifigures and 2 figures – Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™, Draco Malfoy™, Blaise Zabini and The Grey Lady, plus Fiendfyre, which can be rebuilt into a fire serpent, and a Cornish Pixie

Playful details – The building opens up for easy play and includes a detachable upper-level room for The Grey Lady and the Room of Requirement with stacks of buildable items and a diadem element

Fun gift idea – Give this 587-piece buildable LEGO® model as a surprise treat, birthday present or holiday gift to kids aged 8 and up who are into Harry Potter™ and the Wizarding World

Build, play and display – This versatile set measures over 15 in. (39 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (7 cm) deep