LEGO Explores Pandora's Ocean with New Avatar: The Way of Water Set

It is time to explore the vast and massive oceans of Pandora in James Cameron's next epic Avatar: The Way of Water. In preparation for the upcoming film, we have really started to see a lot of new collectibles debut for the film. LEGO has been doing a great job bringing this world to life in brick form for both the first and sequel films. A new set has arrived with the Avatar: The Way of Water Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit, which comes in at 761 pieces. It is time to explore the ocean floor of Pandora with a new alien whale known as the Tulken that comes in at 15" long. Three mini figures are also included with Lo'ak, Tsireya, and a Crabsuit Driver who gets his own diving bot. Avatar fans will have a blast capturing the magic of the film with this set, and collectors can find this bad boy for $99.99 right here, with them going up for sale on January 1, 2023. Be sure to check out all of the other Avatar sets as well to unite the family and uncover the mystery of their upcoming watery adventure.

LEGO Brings Pandora's Ocean Life Alive

"Dive into the oceans of the exoplanetary moon Pandora with this 10+ LEGO® Avatar Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit (75579) toy building set. Kids and Avatar fans can relive their favorite movie moments, create dynamic scenes or play out exciting storylines with the posable tulkun figure, crabsuit submersible and Lo'ak, Tsireya and Crabsuit Driver minifigures."

"LEGO Avatar sets feature iconic vehicles, machines, animals, creatures and characters in alien, nature-themed settings. They're perfect for imaginative play, and you can also pose the models to create a dynamic display. Collect and combine LEGO Avatar sets to extend the play possibilities or build your own version of Pandora."

LEGO® Avatar building set – Kids and moviegoers can relive the movie experience or create their own stories with this LEGO Avatar Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit (75579) toy playset

What's in the box – Includes a posable tulkun, crabsuit submersible, 2 seabed settings and a display stand, plus Lo'ak, Tsireya and Crabsuit Driver minifigures

For imaginative play and display – Pose the characters and use the display stand to recreate your favorite Avatar: The Way of Water scenes

Fun gift idea – This 10+ LEGO® Avatar set can be given as a birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift for kids and fans of the 2nd Avatar movie

Dimensions – The tulkun (without display stand) measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 15 in. (39 cm) long and 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide