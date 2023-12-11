Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, star wars, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

LEGO Flies with Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Crimson Firehawk

LEGO unveils a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including a new set from the hit kids series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Get ready to take flight to The High Republic as LEGO reveals their latest Star Wars set. Coming right off the screen of the hit animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures comes the Crimson Firehawk. Nash Durango,RJ-83, and Nubs are ready for a new adventure with this fun set that is designed for kids ages 4 and up. Jedi Padawans will be able to start their Master Building training early with the included Starter Brick for easy assembly. The Star Wars set will come in at 136 pieces and will feature easy to use instructions with a buildable ship, speeder, and fruit stand. LEGO has done a nice job giving fans of the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures new sets. Add the Tenoo Jedi Temple set to your collection for even more play, and it will come in at a $49.99 price tag. The Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – The Crimson Firehawk set is expected to be released in January 2024.

New LEGO Star Wars Set Takes Flight with Crimson Firehawk

"Introduce preschoolers aged 4+ to building and playing in the LEGO® Star Wars™ universe with this starter set featuring The Crimson Firehawk starship from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. It has a Starter Brick base to give young builders a confident start, and there's space for all 3 included Star Wars characters (Nash Durango and Nubs LEGO minifigures, plus an RJ-83 LEGO droid figure) in the cockpit. The set also includes a Star Wars buildable speeder bike toy that fits inside the starship vehicle, plus a small marketplace build for creative play."

3 LEGO® Star Wars™ characters – A Nash Durango LEGO minifigure with a wrench element, a Nubs LEGO minifigure with a lightsaber, plus an RJ-83 LEGO droid figure that can be attached to Nash's back

Simple to build – The Crimson Firehawk features a Starter Brick base for easy building and a cockpitwith space for all 3 characters, and the speeder bike fits in the rear of the starship

Fun combo – This set, which can be mixed with the Tenoo Jedi Temple (75358 – set sold separately) includes a small marketplace build with a barbecue and food elements to inspire creative play

A fun family-bonding activity – Find separate, step-by-step pictorial instructions in the box for each main buildable model and check out the LEGO® Builder app for digital viewing tools and more

The 4+ experience – LEGO® Star Wars™ 4+ building sets introduce young children to the Star Wars universe, helping them learn to build and develop their imaginations through creative play

Compact set for play on the go – The buildable Star Wars™ Crimson Firehawk starship measures over 2 in. (6 cm) high, 7 in. (18 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!