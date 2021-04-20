LEGO Unlocks the Chamber of Secrets With New Harry Potter Set

The Chamber of Secrets has been unlocked once again as LEGO reveals a brand new Harry Potter buildings set. The set is part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise and includes one of the new golden LEGO mini-figures. The Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set is loaded with amazing accessories, mini-figures, and detail straight from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Harry Potter fans are in for a real treat too as the set comes with 10 magical mini-figures with Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle, Colin Creevey, Justin Finch-Fletchley, Luna Lovegood, Gilderoy Lockhart, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Sinistra, and the new glow in the dark Nearly Headless Nick.

Wizards and witches can explore the halls below Hogwarts and take on the new articulated Basilisk. The set is loaded with multiple rooms that can keep fans and collectors playing for hours. This set also just a single piece of the puzzle having LEGO Harry Potter fans build an entire Hogwarts castle with these sets. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Set is priced at $129.99 and set to release in June 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but magical beings will be able to find them located here when live.

"The LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Chamber of Secrets (76389) playset is an impressive, collectible toy that is ideal for explorative play and display. This versatile set includes well-known rooms, enchanting features, and familiar characters from the Harry Potter movies. The Great Hall contains 2 long tables, Dumbledore's golden-owl lectern and authentic accessories, such as the sorting hat. Just like in the movies, the Chamber of Secrets has an iconic circular entrance and a large statue with an opening mouth, which reveals a corridor from where the Basilisk snake enters the room. "

"10 minifigures are included to inspire imaginative play-and-display possibilities: Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle, Colin Creevey, Justin Finch-Fletchley, Luna Lovegood™, Gilderoy Lockhart, Albus Dumbledore™, Professor Sinistra and Nearly Headless Nick. There are collectible treats too: an exclusive, golden, anniversary Voldemort™ minifigure and 6 random wizard card tiles."

The set measures over 15.5 in. (40 cm) high, 15.5 in. (40 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deep and combines easily with other LEGO® Harry Potter™ sets for extra fun.

Nearly Headless Nick is a special, glow-in-the-dark minifigure. The posable Basilisk has opening jaws, a head section with 2 rotatable joints, and a tail comprising 3 reconfigurable parts.