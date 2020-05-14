LEGO is Ready to Scare Your Collection With New Haunted House Set

LEGO Creator is coming out with a new spooky building set as the Manor Von Barron comes to life. This Haunted House is the perfect set for any thrill seeker, ghost hunters, or horror enthusiasts. The Haunted House will be 3,231 pieces and will stand at over 26.5" tall and 9" wide. The set will have a nice chunk of visitors as it will include 7 mini-figure, 2 mini figure ghosts, and 1 LEGO skeleton. The House will open up and show off a huge array if intricate spooky details and will include a working free fall machine that has automatic opening doors at the top of the tower. If you link up this LEGO set with LEGO Powered Up components (sold separately) you can really bring this house to life. The Haunted House is packed with fun for all sorts of collectors from a light powered portrait and spooky free-fall machine to all the eerie decorations spread out over the ground and inside. This is one detailed LEGO set that can get any kid or adults excited to get their hands on and build.

The LEGO Creator Haunted House Building Set will be priced at $249.99. Pre-orders are set to go live on May 20 for LEGO VIP members which you can sign up for here. It will then go live for the general public on June 1st and found here. This set lets you bring horror alive and build it from the ground u an that is pretty exciting. Even when the Haunted House is closed it would be a nice piece to display in any collectors spooky collection. Check out the house below with all its guests, ghastly visitors, and all of its features below:

This creepy LEGO® Haunted House (10273) model provides hours of enjoyment for anyone looking to unwind with a new project. Build the spooky horror house then explore its impressive features and delightful details.

Why should kids get all the fun when it comes to scary toys? This building kit is designed for adults but it includes lots of playful features, such as a free-fall ride, haunted doors and a cursed painting.

If you appreciate beautiful details, you'll love displaying your haunted house model. Upgrade the Haunted House with the LEGO® Powered Up components (available separately) to control the elevator via the app.

Ideal for ghost hunters, thrill seekers and adult LEGO® fans alike, this Haunted House set makes a great birthday gift for your ghost-loving mum, dad, husband, wife, partner or friend and also makes a fun Halloween gift.

This dark and spooky haunted manor measures over 26.5" (68cm) high, 9" (25cm) wide and 9" (25cm) deep, making it a challenging construction kit for adults and a great brick-built model to display.

A battery is included with the light brick in this set, so you can enjoy the illumination right away.

This set comes with coffee-table-style building instructions to guide and inspire you.

Part of a series of inspiring LEGO® construction kits for adults, designed for LEGO building fans and hobbyists who love beautiful design and elegant LEGO models.

LEGO® building bricks meet the highest industry standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time – it's been that way since 1958.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are rigorously tested to ensure that every building set meets the highest safety and quality standards, so you can be sure that this model is designed to last.