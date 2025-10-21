Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: dracula, halloween, lego

LEGO Haunted Mansion: Lady Dracula Sinks Her Teeth Into the Finale

Things are about to get pretty haunted as we embrace the season of the witch with a new LEGO build for the Halloween season

Article Summary LEGO Haunted Mansion Creator set welcomes Lady Dracula to the ultimate Halloween monster bash.

Explore female vampire origins, from Carmilla to contemporary icons, before Stoker’s Dracula.

Second floor features spooky surprises like a haunted organ, movable ghost, and hidden gem.

Build your own Vampire Queen’s lair with this unique, play-friendly LEGO set for Halloween.

Our Haunted Mansion LEGO Creator build is nearly complete, but don't lower your garlic just yet, as the final guest has arrived. The Queen of Vampires is here, perfectly adding to the Monster Mash of this fun and Halloween-themed LEGO Creator set. Just like the Wolf Man, this is not the actual Dracula, but she is a perfect way to sink our teeth into the legacy of vampires for this trick-or-treat season. It all began with Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, which gave us the original vampire aristocrat. Stoker drew inspiration from the real‑life person Vlad III the Impaler, which helped bring his dark creation to life, allowing it to blur the lines between fantasy and reality.

As we finish up our haunted mansion, we are completing the second floor, which includes a miniaturized organ that even the Phantom of the Opera would love to sit at. There is also a movable ghost hiding in the window that is ready to scare any unsuspecting minifig visitors and hide the mysterious red gem. Dracula's impact on pop culture did not stop at creepy castles and questionable bedroom visits, but set the stage for an entire genre. However, it was not just the guys who've had the spotlight, like our Vampire Queen, as blood-sucking vampire ladies arrived first. Let's start with Carmilla, a gothic vampire novella that was written by Sheridan Le Fanu and first published in 1872. This story follows an eerie and seductive female vampire named Carmilla, who forms a close and increasingly unsettling relationship with a young woman named Laura. This story was created 25 years before Bram Stoker's book and would only continue to rise with plenty of blood-sucking queens dominating pop culture.

Some iconic female vampire films consist of Queen of the Damned (2002), Let the Right One In (2008), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), and yes, Twilight. With the second floor complete, we finish off the room with the LEGO Creator Haunted House set that now stands at 9.5" tall. The house has a closable feature allowing it to be stored away or opened for more play, or if you need a new Halloween-themed decoration. Cloaked in black and crimson, our Vampire Queen or Lady Dracula features a crimson dress, swappable fanged faces, and flowing black hair. She is ready for a pure Monster Mash as all of her guests have arrived for the ultimate Halloween Bash in her haunted domain. At long last, the Haunted Mansion finally feels alive, or perhaps, undead, and collectors can build their very own as this set is already up for purchase now. Happy Halloween.

