LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower – On Your Left

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Explore the 5000-piece LEGO Avengers Tower featuring Falcon, Erik Selvig, and Kevin Feige minifigures.

Sam Wilson's minifigure shines with new wings, hairpiece, and head sculpt, capturing Marvel scenes.

Iconic elements include the shawarma scene, Captain Marvel pager, and New York Battle Memorial.

Celebrate Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige with his own LEGO minifigure complete with signature cap.

At long last, we are flying, rounding out the last step out of the incredible Avengers Tower set. These final steps are tackling the top of the tower with windows and the Tesseract device created by Erik Selvig. As we continue to bury, a brand new Avengers Tower exclusive LEGO minifigure is included with Falcon. Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. When all hope is lost, Steve Rogers and Black Widow seek aid from Sam Wilson, who is an ex-paratrooper who controls advanced flying technology. Sam quickly becomes a key ally to Steve Rogers having him go Team Cap in Captain America: Civil War and going on the run with him after.

This LEGO Minifigures adds some brand new elements to the character with new articulated wings featuring stickers, a new hairpiece, and a new head sculpt. The articulated wings are a nice addition to this figure, and it helps Marvel fans create some sweet scenes with Sam. Falcon helps us finish the windows and parts of the top, including the debut of the Avengers Tower exclusive Erik Selvig minifigure. Dr. Selvig was recruited by S.H.I.E.L.D. to study the Tesseract, however he was manipulated by Loki. Under the influence of the God of Mischief, Selvig helps open a portal for the Chitauri invasion, leading into the Battle of New York. The rest of the build is a pretty powerful moment as it fills in some missing elements from around the Avengers Tower.

This consists of a dumpster behind the building that contains bubblegum, and I'll break it, featuring the iconic Shawarma. This is obviously a reference to the end credit scene of The Avengers, adding a hilarious moment after the iconic battle. On top of that, LEGO even included the pager for Captain Marvel, which is hidden behind the tower and works well with the Nick Fury minifigure, adding a nice nod to Avengers: Infinity War. There is also a Battle of New York Memorial that features the actual names of all the heroes of our favorite heroes. Lastly, the man behind Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, gets his very own LEGO Minifigure in the set as we build the iconic Avengers logo for the tower. Featuring his signature ball cap look and a cup of coffee, you could not have a faithful collectible without paying respect to the mastermind behind the MCU. There is only one set left in our Avengers Tower build, which will be concluded next time as we strive for a Glorious Purpose.

