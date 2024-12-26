Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Studios

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Tower: You Need to Keep Both Eyes Open

We are diving into the holiday season with a brand new LEGO build as we enter the MCU in great detail with the 5000 piece Avengers Tower set

Article Summary Assemble 5000 LEGO pieces to recreate MCU’s Avengers Tower, complete with 31 Minifigures and 36” of Marvel magic.

Build Nick Fury’s mini-Quinjet and gear up with his iconic blaster and walkie-talkie, part of the tower set.

Add Black Widow to the Helicarrier scene, packed with MCU Easter eggs like Hulk’s wrecked elevator.

Encounter Wong from Doctor Strange with a teleporting portal as you conquer the Battle of New York sections.

The Avengers Initiative is in play as Nick Fury assembles an all-star cast to save the world from an alien invasion. The Battle of New York continues as we build our LEGO Avengers Tower set, which features 31 Minifigures and stands 36" tall. It looks like we are taking a quick break from the tower to put all eyes on Nick Fury and his solo mini-Quinjet set. Nick Fury, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, first appears in Iron Man (2008), where he approaches Tony Stark during the End Credits scene to discuss the Avengers Initiative. As the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fury is the strategic mastermind behind the Avengers' formation and a key player in the MCU. You, of course, need a LEGO minifigure of Fury when dealing with the Avengers, who comes with a walkie-talkie and a blaster, along with his own personal Quinjet with built-in stud shooters.

You can not have Nick Fury without his second in command, and no, not Maria Hill, but Black Widow! Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, made her sneaky debut in Iron Man 2 (2010) as Stark's assistant. Fans would soon discover her as an undercover S.H.I.E.L.D. operative as they try to get Tony's head back in the game. Trained as a lethal spy and assassin, LEGO is adding her to the fourth-floor build, which is actually a scene from the Helicarrier in The Avengers. We are building a containment unit, which seems a lot like the one that helps Loki on the Helicarrier, but that is not all. The court floor also has quite a bit of Easter eggs with a Who is Iron Man newspaper, a broken elevator thanks to the Hulk, and it appears that Doctor Zola from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is on the computer screen, which is pretty great.

The rest of the fourth floor gets some mystical help as Wong from Doctor Strange is here to help. This minifigure returns from the Sanctum Sanctorum set, which we just covered in our last Marvel Studios LEGO build. Wong was not featured until the End of Phase Two and never interacted with Earth's Mightiest Heroes until Avengers: Endgame. It is interesting to see him included, but he is featured with a teleporting portal and a hot dog as he is seemingly caught up in the Battle of New York. The rest of these steps are pretty straightforward, with more windows as we start to get close to the top of the tower. We will continue our LEGO Avengers Tower build in our next showcase as a new deadly AI is created with the arrival of Ultron.

