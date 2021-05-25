Build The World With LEGO's Newest Art World Map Kit

LEGO is back at it again with a new LEGO Art set where collectors can now build their very own World Map. Coming at 11,695 pieces, this massive map measures 25.5 inches tall and 40.5 inches wide. Builders can create 1 of 3 unique world map designs with two different ocean depth views and a special black and white map. Like previous LEGO Art kits, the set will have a special soundtrack that will take collectors and builders on a world tour as they create this set. The set will be connected by 40 plates, and once attached to the included frame, fans can hang this piece on their wall. The LEGO Art World Tour is priced at $249.99, set to release June 1, 2021, and links will be able to be found located here.

"Ever wanted to create your own map? Now you can with this huge LEGO® Art World Map (31203) kit. It's the largest LEGO set to date and can be used to make and display 1 of 3 vibrant maps. This re-interpretation of a classic world map lets you put your creativity on display. You can use the included inspiration to build the map, or customize the oceans to give the map a personal twist and rebuild the world. Landmass sections can be moved to refocus the map on 1 of 3 sections of the world. Customize it further with colorful brick-built pins to highlight meaningful places."

"Step back from your busy life, focus on a creative challenge, and build a gorgeous piece that will look great on display in your home or office. Part of a collection of inspiring building sets made for adults interested in art, design, architecture, and pop culture, it also makes the perfect gift for yourself or a hobbyist in your life looking for their next project."

Build the world your way with this stunning LEGO® Art World Map (31203) set, which gives you 1 of 3 unique combinations of a world map to build, plus a fully customizable, open-build experience.

Clear your mind with this set, consisting of 11,695 pieces, including 40 canvas wall decor plates, a brick-built frame, 2 unique hanging elements and a tile tool for easier rebuilding.