LEGO Plans to Take Down the Empire with New Star Wars Yavin 4 Set A new month means new LEGO sets are on the way including a new Star Wars set that takes fans back to the planet of Yavin 4

The Emperor grows in strength, and it is time for the Empire to fall, and the Rebel Alliance has a plan. LEGO is taking Star Wars fans back to the planet of Yavin 4 with a brand new set that is packed with intergalactic detail. The Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base set comes in at 1,066 pieces in ends up measuring 12 inches tall and 19 inches wide. A total of 10 iconic Star Wars minifigures will be included, with some iconic heroes like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2. However, some more uncommon releases are included with General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Garven Dreis, Rebel Fleet Trooper, Rebel Crew, and the droid R2-BHD. Capture some iconic scenes from the films inside the command room, pilot briefing room, or even the medal ceremony stage. Other features in the set are watchtowers, a Y-Wing, and much more, making this a must-have Star Wars LEGO Set. The Yavin 4 Rebel Base is priced at $169.99 is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

The Yavin 4 Rebel Base Comes to Life with LEGO

"Relive memorable Star Wars: A New Hope moments with this LEGO® brick-built Yavin 4 Rebel Base (75365) for ages 8+. It features a detailed command room, pilot briefing room, medal ceremony stage, 2 rotating stud shooters, a buildable tree with an elevating watchtower, a Y-wing with 2 spring-loaded shooters, plus a service cart. Bring classic scenes to life with 12 LEGO Star Wars™ characters, including a new-for-August-2023 Garven Dreis (Red Leader) LEGO minifigure and an R2-BHD LEGO droid figure, plus signature weapons and accessories such as medals to present to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo."

"This modular set is ideal for building together with friends and family. Enhance the creative experience with the LEGO Builder app, which has zoom and rotate viewing tools and lets you track progress and save sets. This action-packed building toy is part of an array of LEGO Star Wars sets and makes a cool gift for family or friends who are fans of the classic Star Wars saga."

Yavin 4 Rebel Base buildable playset (75365) – Recreate iconic Star Wars: A New Hope scenes with this highly detailed LEGO® brick-built model of Yavin 4 Rebel Base and a Y-wing starfighter

10 LEGO® minifigures – Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Garven Dreis, Rebel Fleet Trooper and Rebel Crew, and R2-D2 and R2-BHD LEGO droid figures

Authentic features – A command room with a rotating hologram table, pilot briefing room, medal ceremony stage, 2 rotating stud shooters, a buildable tree with an elevating watchtower and more

Y-wing – Features a minifigure cockpit, space for a droid and 2 spring-loaded shooters. The set also includes buildable landing lights, steps and a service cart with storage for a wrench element

Gift idea for kids aged 8 and up – Give this 1,067-piece building toy as a holiday gift, birthday present or special surprise to kids and adult fans of the classic Star Wars™ saga

Build together – This modular Yavin 4 Rebel Base measures over 12 in. (31 cm) high, 19 in. (49 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (20 cm) deep and is designed for building together with family and friends

