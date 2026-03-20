Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, nike

LEGO Returns to the 90s with New Nike Air Max 95 Shoe Set

Get ready to build as new sets are on the way from LEGO, including new kicks from the 90s with the Nike Air Max 95 Set

Article Summary LEGO launches a detailed Nike Air Max 95 "Neon" set with classic 90s sneaker style for collectors.

The set features 1,213 pieces, including a display stand, AirMax bubble logo, and a secret drawer inside.

Includes a customizable LEGO minifigure wearing Nike clothing and Air Max 95 sneakers for added fun.

Available March 28 for $99.99, perfect for sneakerheads and fans of Nike Air Max collectibles.

The 90s are calling, as LEGO is back with a brand new Nike set for those sneakerheads out there. The LEGO Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO Set (43025) is a new, detailed model that nicely recreates Nike's iconic 1995 Air Max 95 "Neon" sneaker. The set captures the shoe's signature gradient color scheme, blending black, grey, and metallic tones with bright neon accents. The set emphasizes creativity and display appeal rather than wearability and comes in at a nice 1,213 pieces.

When fully built, the Nike Air Max 95 display will stand 8.5" tall, 11" wide, and 6.5" deep. LEGO was sure to make this set more than just a shoe, though, as it will also feature the AirMax bubble logo and a hidden drawer inside. A customizable Nike LEGO mini figure will also be included and will pair well with a few of the other shoe-themed sets. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Nike Air Max 95 is expected to release on March 28 for $99.99.

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO Set

The hottest drop of the season has landed. Embrace '90s fashion and pay homage to a sneaker icon with the Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Set (43025) for ballers ages 12 and up. Based on the original Nike Air Max 95 kicks that were first launched in 1995, this collectible building set lets kids and Nike fans create a classic sneaker."

"True to the original design, the Nike sneaker comes in muted shades of black and light graphite, with bold accents of neon yellow, and the model includes a display stand, bubble logo and minifigure that has a customizable head and wears Nike clothing and Air Max 95 sneakers. For added fun, there's a hidden drawer in the base of the model that can be opened by twisting the sneaker. Set contains 1,213 pieces.

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