LEGO Reveals Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga Iron Man Armory Set

LEGO wants Marvel fans to explore Tony Stark's workshop as they reveal their newest Marvel construction set. Coming in at 496 pieces, the Iron Man Armory will come with a total of 8 mini-figures from across Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga. This will include three suits of Iron Man armor with the Mark 3 from the first film, Mark 25 (Heavy Construction Suit) from Iron Man 3, and the Mark 85 Armor from Avengers: Endgame. As for standard LEGO mini-figures, we are getting Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, Whiplash, War Machine, and Nick Fury. Other elements of Tony's Armory come to life as well with the robot assistance, sports car, Stark Expo Map, workbenches, and Suit Display Area.

This is a fun set, and I would love for LEGO to release an Iron Man Mystery Blind Bag in the future to give us more of Tony's Suit from The Infinity Saga. I am surprised that we still have not seen all the suits from Iron Man 3 in collectible form. The House Party Protocol was an incredible scene, and I would love to see more of them come to life it would be a fun and easy way for LEGO to do that with this Armory being a great way to show them off. The LEGO Iron Man Armory is priced at $89.99, is set to go up for pre-order on June 1, 2022, and can be found here.

"LEGO® Marvel Iron Man Armory (76216) is bursting with authentic details, cool features and iconic minifigures to delight any fan of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga movies. This versatile and feature-packed playset takes kids into the famous room where Iron Man stores his high-tech suit gear. As well as the classic MK3, MK25 and MK85 Iron Man suits there is a workshop area with tools where kids can carry out repairs and a platform where the billionaire Super Hero can change into his chosen armor."

"There are also 3 holographic displays, a sports car, a robot assistant arm, loads of accessories and popular minifigures, including Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine and Whiplash. In addition, the free LEGO Building Instructions app lets kids view, zoom and rotate the model as they build, providing an amazing sense of immersion and interaction during the construction process."

Iron Man headquarters – Celebrate Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga with the LEGO® Marvel Iron Man Armory (76216), packed with authentic details, features and minifigures

Marvel characters – Includes 8 minifigures: MK3, MK25 and MK85 Iron Man suits, Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine and Whiplash

Realistic details – Familiar items from the movies include a sports car with Stark Expo model-map, a robot assistant arm, a work area with tools and loads of authentic accessories

Reconfigurable fun – Measuring over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6 cm) deep, and with multiple sections, kids can rearrange and reimagine as they create their own story lines