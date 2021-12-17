LEGO Reveals Mystery Bag Minifigures Series 22 for 2022

New LEGO Minifigures are on the way as Series 22 Mystery Bags are set to arrive at the beginning of 2022. Just like the previous mystery mini figure wave, there will be 12 minifigures included in the new set. There is a nice variety of charters this time around, which will include Space Creature, Snow Guardian, Troubadour, Wheelchair Racer, Forest Elf, Horse and Groom, Night Protector, Racoon Costume Fan, Robot Repair Tech, Bird-watcher, Chili Costume Fan, and a Figure Skating Champion. My personal favorites in the set are the Chili Pepper, Lute Player, and Alien Princess Warrior, with some unique designs that will be fun for plenty of LEGO sets. Each minifigure is packed with its own unique characteristics that will make opening up each bag fun. The Mystery LEGO Minifigure sets are priced at $4.99, with pre-orders going live January 2022 right here, and be on the lookout for them in the retail store at the beginning of 2022.

"Kids can expand any LEGO® set or collection with these cool, treat-sized Minifigures Series 22 (71032) toys for ages 5+. This new-for-January-2022 series features a great lineup of exclusive LEGO people and characters to collect and display or to take independent or group play in imaginative new directions. Children and adult fans can say "Hi!" to an updated, limited-edition range of creative characters, including Bird-watcher, Chili Costume Fan, Figure Skating Champion, Forest Elf, Horse and Groom, Night Protector, Racoon Costume Fan, Robot Repair Tech, Space Creature, Snow Guardian, Troubadour and Wheelchair Racer."

Each finely crafted, highly detailed LEGO minifigure comes in a sealed 'mystery' bag with one or more accessories and a collector's leaflet, making a great little gift that will put a smile on anyone's face.

Unexpected characters – Encourage endless play with these cool LEGO® Minifigures Series 22 (71032) bags. A fun surprise treat for kids and fans of any age

Collectible fun in a bag – 1 of 12 unique, buildable LEGO® characters to reveal, plus one or more accessories and a collector's leaflet. A great addition to any collection