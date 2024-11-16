Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: captain america, lego, marvel

LEGO Reveals New Captain America: Brave New World Figure Set

It is them for a Brave New World and LEGO has debuted some brand new Captain America sets are on the way from the upcoming film

The 11" buildable figure includes Cap's shield, attachable wings, and Redwing drone.

Fans can pre-order the construction figure set for $34.99, releasing on December 1, 2024.

The figure offers poseable joints, ideal for imaginative Super Hero role play for kids aged 8 and up.

LEGO is getting ready to experience a Brave New World as they start to unveil a new set featuring Captain America. Originally introduced as Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson was a loyal ally to Steve Rogers. His time in the service, tactical skills, and aerial weaponry made him an asset to his team and a prominent member of the Avengers. However, it was not until after the events of Endgame that we saw his road to Captain America. After the retirement of Steve Rogers, Sam's journey will be explored in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he grapples with the weight of the shield.

In the end, he would take the role to new heights, literally, and now he is ready to make his big debut on the big screen with Captain America: Brave New World. LEGO has even created a new construction figure from the film featuring Sam's new suit standing 11" tall. The buildable figure will be fully articulated, with attachable wings, along with his signature shield and robotic companion, Redwing. Captain America is ready for a new adventure, and pre-orders for this set are already live for $34.99 with a December 1, 2024 release.

New Captain America Construction Figure

"Put Marvel movie action into the hands of young Super Heroes with the authentically detailed, fully jointed LEGO® Marvel New Captain America Construction Figure (76296) for kids aged 8 and up. For this incarnation of the Marvel super soldier, the winged Falcon takes on the role of Captain America, bringing an extra dimension to kids' play experience."

"The buildable Super Hero toy stands over 11 in. (28 cm) tall and has movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints, which enable realistic action poses as kids immerse themselves in imaginative role play. Large foil wings are attached to the figure's back. The wings can be bent to mimic flapping and remove easily when the action moves back to the ground. The Captain America figure carries his iconic shield and has a buildable Redwing drone toy fixed to his back, which kids can easily detach for independent play."

