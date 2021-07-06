LEGO Reveals New Marvel Studios What If…? Captain Carter Set

Marvel fans are still a month away from the animated multiverse stories of Marvel Studios What If…?. Fans will get to dive into different worlds and see legendary superhero events unfold in a new light. LEGO is one of the first companies to show interest in the What If…? stories with some pretty great upcoming LEGO sets. We have already seen the story of Tony Stark on the planet of Sakaar in block form and know it's time to check out Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. The story unfolds differently this time as Peggy Carter takes on the mantle of Captain America to become Captain Carter.

Coming in at 343 pieces, Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers, and the Red Skull return for a new adventure with the new Hydra Stomper mech. The mech is nicely detailed and will feature 2 stud shooters that are perfect for taking on the Red Skull and his Tesseract block. The brand new Marvel Studios What If…? Captain Carter & the Hydra Stomper set is priced at $29.99. The new multiversal story is set to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"LEGO® Marvel Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper (76201) lets young Super Heroes aged 8+ recreate adventures from Marvel Studios' What If…?, an original series on Disney+, taking the imaginative play to a whole new dimension. When iconic Marvel villain Red Skull steals the Tesseract, one of the most powerful objects in the universe, kids put Steve Rogers into The Hydra Stomper mech to get it back. The movable mech is highly posable, allowing kids to twist and turn the mechanical giant as it advances into battle, firing its 2 stud-shooters at Red Skull. This exciting expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe provides kids with endless, imaginative, Super Hero play possibilities."

LEGO® Marvel Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper (76201) takes kids' imaginative play to a whole new dimension, bringing to life Super Hero adventures from Marvel Studios' What If…? Disney+ series.

Includes Captain Carter, Steve Rogers and Red Skull minifigures, plus a buildable mech with an opening cockpit and 2 stud shooters.

Kids place the Steve Rogers minifigure into the highly posable Hydra Stomper mech ready for battle with Marvel villain Red Skull, who has stolen the powerful Tesseract from Captain Carter.

LEGO® Marvel Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper is a great gift for fans of Marvel Studios' What If…? on Disney+ and Marvel-movie action aged 8 and up.

The posable mech stands over 5 in. (15 cm) tall and features posable limbs. Perfect for dynamic play and display.