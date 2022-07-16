LEGO Reveals Speed Champions Fast and Furious 1970 Dodge Charger

Fast and Furious fans are in for a treat as LEGO has revealed their newest Speed Champions set. The LEGO Speed Champions play sets are very new, and they feature mini versions of some of the world's best-known vehicles that are ready to build. We have already seen James Bond arrive, and now it is time to have him race the one and only Dominic Toretto! That is right; the iconic 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is back from the first Fast and Furious film. The set comes in at only 345 pieces, and it comes with a Dominic Toretto mini-figure. Hit the streets in style with time mini replica coming in at 2 in. high, 6.5 in. long and 2.5 in. wide. These little LEGO sets are only $19.99 and for a mini vehicle with an iconic mini-figure from Fast and Furious, that's a sweet price. Speed Champion Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is set to up for pre-order on August 1, 2022 right here.

"This collectible LEGO® Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T (76912) replica model captures the look of the iconic muscle car. Perfect for kids aged 8+, car enthusiasts and fans of the action-packed movie series, it provides an engaging building experience, is perfect for display and awesome for high-energy race and car-chase action."

"This collectible toy muscle car is packed with authentic detailing, including molded silver-coloured rim inserts and a cool hood scoop. A Dominic Toretto minifigure is included with the set, so there's plenty of inspiration for imaginative play. LEGO Speed Champions playsets feature mini versions of the world's leading and best-known vehicles. Perfect for display, these models are also great for exciting race action against others from the Speed Champions range."

Recreate a Fast & Furious muscle car – LEGO® Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T (76912) replica model for kids, car enthusiasts and fans of the action-packed movie series

What's in the box? – Everything you need to build a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T replica model, plus a Dominic Toretto minifigure and a toy wrench

A collectible model for play and display – Build the Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, show it off to friends and enjoy race and car-chase action against other Speed Champions vehicles

A gift for any occasion – This 345-piece LEGO® Speed Champions set can be given as a birthday or any-other-day gift for kids aged 8+, car enthusiasts and fans of the action-packed movie series

Dimensions – The Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T model measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide