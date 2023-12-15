Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Spider-Man: No Way Home Sandman & Lizard Final Battle Set

Step into the MCU with LEGO as they unveil new construction sets including a new set for Spider-Man: No Way Home

It is time to return to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as LEGO is back with a brand new Final Battle set. Set as a solo releases as well as a companion set for the Spider-Man Final Battle (76261) Set, it is Sandman, Lizard and Electro vs. Spider-Man! Coming in at 347 pieces, Sandman and the Lizard finally jin the fight with a sweet new set that will only enhance the previous Triple Peter Final Battle Set. Sandman will have articulated limbs and is ready to crush Peter and get back home. As for the Lizard, this will be his first LEGO minifigure in any LEGO set, so it will be a must have set just for him. Attach this set to the other Spider-Man: No Way Home set to create the ultimate Final Battle sequence right from the film. The Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle is priced at $37.99 and is set for a January 2024 release.

Spider-Man vs. Sandman & Lizard No Way Home Final Battle

"If you're looking for trending gifts for young Super Heroes, LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle (76280) is a buildable action toy that any Marvel movie lover is sure to want. Recreating the battle scene from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes a great gift for kids aged 10+."

"The multifaceted, buildable LEGO Marvel Spider-Man set includes 3 villains: Sandman, Electro and Lizard (this is the first LEGO Marvel kit to feature the Lizard minifigure). With multiple places to position the minifigures, the play-and-display possibilities are endless. Kids can twist and turn the jointed Sandman and use his enormous hands to grab Spider-Man as he swings overhead on his flexible web 'rope'. Kids can expand the buildable Marvel toy by combining it with the Spider-Man Final Battle (76261), sold separately."

Spider-Man ultimate villain showdown ­– Sandman is joined by Electro and Lizard in this kids' buildable battle toy for boys and girls aged 10+ based on Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home

360-degree kids' building toy – A large, Sandman construction model is at the center of a multifaceted scene filled with classic characters, battle action and authentic accessories

Buildable LEGO® battle toy for kids – Young Marvel fans can turn the jointed Sandman and use his enormous hands to grab Spider-Man as he swings overhead on his flexible web 'rope'

LEGO® Marvel range – The extensive choice of LEGO Marvel building toys is designed to inspire all young Super Heroes with endless hands-on, creative adventures

347-piececonstruction set – This buildable Spider-Man toy stands over 5 in. (12 cm) tall

